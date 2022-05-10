Maryland: Traun Renekki Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

Maryland Man, Traun Renekki Musgrove Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) Traun Renekki Musgrove, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was sentenced today to one year of probation for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Musgrove, 42, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.” Musgrove admitted to using a phone to sell marijuana in June 2017 in Berkeley County.

Musgrove was also ordered to pay a $6,678 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today