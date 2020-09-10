Maryland to Receive More Than $1.3 Million in Grants to Advance Community Policing Efforts from the Department of Justice | USAO-MD

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur announced today that the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office has awarded grants totaling nearly $8 million to advance the practice of community policing in law enforcement, including more than $1.3 million in Maryland.

“I am so pleased these grants have been awarded to agencies in Maryland,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Community policing strategies are proven to help reduce violent crime and these funds will help state and local law enforcement i n Maryland to implement the best practices.”

Community Policing Development (CPD) program funds are used to develop the capacity of law enforcement to implement community policing by providing guidance on promising practices through the development and testing of innovative strategies; building knowledge about effective practices and outcomes; and supporting new, creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities.

The following grants were awarded in Maryland:

Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Badges for Baseball Program

$200,000

International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training Active Learning Modalities for the Next Generation of Police Academies

$499,996

International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training State Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Program Enhancements

$600,000

International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training State POST Training and Curriculum Standards for Human Trafficking

$79,637

The full list of awards is available on the COPS Office website at: https://cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/2020AwardDocs/cpd/Award_List.pdf.

The COPS Office is the federal component of the Department of Justice responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. Since 1994, the COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 134,000 officers and provide a variety of knowledge resource products including publications, training and technical assistance.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE