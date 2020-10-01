Maryland Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths For First Time Since March 28

State of Maryland Reports Zero New COVID-19 Deaths For First Time Since March 28

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is reporting zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March 28—187 days ago:

“Today, for the first time since March 28, the State of Maryland is reporting zero new coronavirus deaths. This encouraging milestone is a tribute to the incredibly heroic efforts of our doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front lines, and the courage and perseverance Marylanders have demonstrated in response to this unprecedented challenge. We have lost more than 3,800 of our fellow Marylanders to this virus, and we mourn with their families. As we continue on our road to recovery, it is absolutely critical for all of us to remain vigilant.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE