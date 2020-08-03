Maryland Reports Declines in COVID-19 Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations; Testing Operations Suspended Tuesday

(STL.News) – The State of Maryland is reporting a drop in the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate today to 4.36% and a drop in the daily positivity rate to 4.13%, as well as a slight decrease in total hospitalizations to 548. Maryland has now tested 15.9% of the state’s population.

Testing Operations Suspended Tuesday Due to Tropical Storm Isaias. The Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Emergency Management Agency, and testing site operators are closely monitoring the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias. Testing operations at community-based sites will be suspended Tuesday, August 4, including the high-volume testing event at Ripken Stadium. Marylanders should monitor covidtest.maryland.gov for updates.

Statewide Positivity Rate Drops to 4.36%, Second Lowest On Record. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 4.36%—the second lowest level during the pandemic. The state’s positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25. The daily positivity rate dropped to 4.13%.

Positivity Rate Above 5% In Five Jurisdictions. The positivity rate is above 5% in five of the state’s 24 jurisdictions: Baltimore County (5.52%), Baltimore City (6.00%), Charles (5.35%), Prince George’s County (6.11%), and Talbot County (5.03%).

Total Current Hospitalizations Decrease to 548. There are 548 total current COVID-19 hospitalizations—a decrease of 5—with 135 ICU beds in use.

Nearly 1.3 Million COVID-19 Tests, 15.9% of Population Tested. In total, Maryland has now conducted 1,294,065 COVID-19 tests, including 24,507 tests over the last 24 hours. 960,637 Marylanders have now been tested for COVID-19, representing 15.9% of the state’s population.

Nearly 60% of New Cases Are Marylanders Under 40. 59.7% of today’s new cases are Marylanders under the age of 40. The positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 (6.04%) is 71.1% higher than the positivity rate for Marylanders age 35 and older (3.53%).

