Maryland: Penguin Random House Expands in Carroll County

Governor Hogan Announces Penguin Random House Expands Maryland Distribution Operations, Adding 150 New Jobs

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that Penguin Random House, the renowned book publisher home to more than 300 international publishing imprints, has expanded its presence in Maryland with the opening of a second distribution center in Carroll County.

“To see Penguin Random House expand is very exciting news for our state and for our Carroll County workforce,” said Governor Hogan. “We are proud to support the company in its endeavors and we look forward to watching its footprint continue growing right here in Maryland.”

The company, which has the largest of its four nationwide distribution centers in Westminster, has leased 1 million square-feet of space at 630 Hanover Pike in Hampstead for its new location in Carroll County. Over time, Penguin Random House plans to create 150 new full-time jobs at the facility, increasing its total employment number to 870 workers in Maryland.

“We have been enormously pleased with our Westminster Distribution and Fulfillment center. So, when we decided to expand into a fourth facility to support our continued nationwide focus on growth and innovation, it was a natural decision to select a second Maryland location,” said Annette Danek, executive vice president, supply chain, of Penguin Random House. “We are enthusiastic about the many terrific possibilities our Hampstead site can realize for our authors, booksellers, publishing partners—and for the career opportunities for our Westminster colleagues, and new job opportunities for Marylanders.”

In July 2013, two major book publishers, Penguin Group and Random House, merged into Penguin Random House. The company’s roots date back to the 1800s, and its history in Maryland began in the 1960s. They have published many of the world’s most read authors, including more than 80 Nobel and over 100 Pulitzer laureates.

“Penguin Random House’s commitment to Carroll County and the surrounding area is an excellent investment for the entire state,” said Secretary Kelly M. Schulz of the Maryland Department of Commerce. “Maryland continues to be a prime destination for companies looking to distribute their products easily and efficiently, and we’re excited to see how this new facility impacts the company and its customer experience.”

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $325,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, formerly the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund. The state is also providing a $25,000 workforce training grant through its Partnership for Workforce Quality program.