Maryland – Niagara Bottling Facility At Tradepoint Atlantic

Governor Hogan Announces Niagara Bottling Plans New Operations At Tradepoint Atlantic

Niagara Joins Growing Number Of Manufacturing And Distribution Facilities At Sparrows Point Logistics Hub

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced Niagara Bottling, LLC, one of the nation’s leading beverage manufacturers, is opening a new manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County. Niagara Bottling plans to construct a 600,000 square-foot facility at the global logistics hub and anticipates moving into the facility by Spring 2023, and will add more than 90 new jobs at the project site in the coming years.

“We are pleased to welcome Niagara Bottling as it expands its presence along the East Coast,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Not only are we adding a well-known business to the state, but also the potential for more than a hundred new jobs in Sparrows Point. We are excited to see what the future holds for the company as it sets up its operations in Maryland.”

With its plans to add new jobs in Maryland, the company has submitted a notice of intent to utilize the More Jobs for Marylanders program, as well as the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit. The More Jobs for Marylanders program incentivizes new and existing manufacturers to create new jobs in the state, and to non-manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland Opportunity Zones.

“Niagara Bottling has established strong business and community relationships throughout our numerous plant locations and we look forward to continued growth and success at our new production facility in Baltimore County,” said Brian Hess, executive vice president at Niagara Bottling. “We’re excited to continue our strong legacy of manufacturing that creates jobs, builds partnerships, and makes a positive and lasting impact throughout Baltimore County.”

Formed in 1963, Niagara Bottling is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Diamond Bar, California. With bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico, the company is known for its commitment to quality by using state-of-the-art technologies for purification, filtration, and disinfection. Niagara’s portfolio of products includes a variety of sparkling, flavored, and vitamin waters, as well as teas, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks, and non-dairy milk products, and can be found in some of the largest retailers, convenience and grocery stores across the country.

“We are happy to support Niagara’s new facility at Tradepoint Atlantic, where it will be in good company with several other distributors utilizing Maryland’s prime location to do business,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “With its combination of access to highways, rail lines, and the Port of Baltimore, this global logistics center has everything Niagara needs to expand in the Mid Atlantic and reach customers quickly and efficiently across the U.S.”

“We are proud to have Niagara Bottling join the many world class companies that have selected Tradepoint Atlantic to expand their business on the East Coast,” said Tradepoint Atlantic Managing Director Marc Salotti. “Niagara will be able to take full advantage of the infrastructure assets offered at Tradepoint, including our robust water supply, onsite water treatment capabilities, and Baltimore Gas and Electric’s new 100 MW substation.”

“We are excited that Niagara Bottling is expanding its footprint in Baltimore County,” said Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development Director Leonard Howie. “The addition of this great business to Tradepoint Atlantic will not only provide more job opportunities for our highly trained workforce, but also marks another step forward in Sparrows Point’s transformative redevelopment as a global hub for commerce.”

In March, Governor Hogan announced plans for a new $350 million United Safety Technology, Inc. manufacturing facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new Maryland jobs, and in February the governor marked the opening of a new 35-acre BMW distribution hub.

About Niagara Bottling, LLC

Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA, Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S., Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas and sports drinks.

About Tradepoint Atlantic

The 3,300-acre multimodal logistics and industrial center in Baltimore, Md., offers a gateway to U.S. domestic and global markets, featuring an unmatched combination of access to deep water berths, rails, and highways. At Tradepoint Atlantic, industry is set in motion with the financial backing of Redwood Capital Investments, as well as the robust support of local and state government which enables the redevelopment of the site. At full buildout, Tradepoint Atlantic is projected to generate 11,000 permanent jobs, $2.9 billion in annual economic impact and add a point to Maryland’s gross domestic product as one of North America’s most strategic commercial gateways. From here, world-class companies unleash their potential, jobs are created, communities prosper and industry is set in motion.