Maryland News: Hospital Employee, Donald Joseph Benson Jr Arrested on Child Sex Offense

Baltimore County, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police have arrested a former hospital employee, charged with a number of sex offenses, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives arrested Donald Joseph Benson Jr (40) of the 3400 block of Park Falls Drive, 21236 on Thursday, charged with a number of sex offenses, including the sexual abuse of a minor.

Benson became the subject of an investigation after detectives received a tip that he may be invovled in the viewing of child pornography. As a result of the ensuing investigation, detectives uncovered explicit images of a juvenile female being sexually assaulted, who detectives determined was a patient at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center at the time of the assault. Benson was an employee of the hospital at the time the assault occurred in September of 2016.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have additional information on this case or any other incidents that Benson may have been involved in to contact detectives by calling the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit at (410) 853-3650.