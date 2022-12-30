Maryland Man Sentenced to Prison for Transporting Over $300,000 of Stolen Monies

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property. Singh also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2017 until July 2020, Singh was the maintenance director at a resort in the Southern District of West Virginia. Singh admitted to embezzling $382,449 from the resort by submitting fake invoices that either requested reimbursement when no maintenance work occurred or inflated the cost of maintenance work performed. Singh further admitted to stealing approximately $2,400 to $,2500 from the resort’s petty cash each week. Singh sometimes directed resort employees to withdraw the petty cash on his behalf and deliver it to him. Singh admitted that he routinely transported money he stole from the resort from West Virginia to Maryland, where he would deposit it in his bank accounts.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Kathleen E. Robeson prosecuted the case. Assistant United States Attorney Jessica Nathan of the U.S. Attorney Office’s Financial Litigation Unit secured restitution in the case.

