Maryland man sentenced for role in drug trafficking and firearms conspiracy

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Marcus Purnell, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was sentenced today to 15 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Purnell, also known as “Mo,” 35, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.” Purnell admitted to using a phone to help distribute Eutylone, also known as “Boot,” in November 2020 in Berkeley County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The FBI; U.S. Marshals Service; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives; the West Virginia Air National Guard; the Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; the Harpers Ferry Police Department; and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. investigated. The EPDTF consists of the West Virginia State Police, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Ranson Police Department, the Charles Town Police Department, and the Martinsburg Police Department.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.