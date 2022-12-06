Maryland man sentenced for drug charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Dominick Mickens, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was sentenced today to 63 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Mickens, 39, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, and Cocaine Hydrochloride.” Mickens admitted to working with others to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride from August 2020 to June 2021 in Berkeley County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.