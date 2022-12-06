Maryland man admits to role in drug trafficking enterprise

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Keyontray Daniel Johnson, of Worton, Maryland, has admitted to his role in a multi-state organized drug trafficking enterprise dubbed the “19th Street Enterprise,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Johnson, also known as “38,” age 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of “RICO Conspiracy.” Johnson admitted to working with others as a member of the “19th Street Enterprise,” a criminal organization that engaged in acts of violence, robbery, money laundering, mail and wire fraud, providing and selling false identification documents, and drug trafficking. The enterprise operated in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Puerto Rico.

Johnson faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI; the Department of Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; the West Virginia State Police; the Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; and the West Virginia Air National Guard investigated. The Eastern District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

