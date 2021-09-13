Maryland Lottery: Salisbury’s ‘King Claw’ Wins Top Prize

Maryland (STL.News) The lucky player, a manager at a seafood restaurant, said his strange path to Lottery luck began with a stop at an area convenience store to purchase a few of his favorite games. The winner, who called himself “King Claw,” said it was a mistaken key press that led to purchasing a scratch-off worth $100,000. Instead of his regular purchase, the store clerk accidentally printed out a pair of Powerball tickets for the Aug. 21 drawing. Going with the flow, King Claw scooped up the inadvertent tickets, but decided that he was also going to pick at least one ticket of his own, opting for a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off.

He quickly scratched and scanned the hot-pink $30 ticket, revealing the prize check QR code and placed it under a store scanner and was surprised by what he saw.

The 43-year-old said that when he saw the result he initially thought the scanner was broken.

“At first I was thinking this must be wrong, but after I scanned it again I had to rush out of the store to get some air,” said King Claw.

He Facetimed his wife to share the news, and that’s when the tears of joy began.

“I’ve always heard about the big Lottery winners, but you never really think it could be you,” he said.

King Claw said the Maryland Lottery prize will help draw the dream of home ownership just a bit closer.

“It has been on our list for some time, and this will make it possible,” said King Claw.

The $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off went on sale in September 2020, offering thousands of prizes including 64 $100,000 top prizes. With this win, the game now has 29 top prizes remaining and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $30 to $5,000.

The Salisbury resident bought his lucky ticket at The Chicken Man convenience store located at 824 Snow Hill Road in Salisbury. For selling the $100,000 winning scratch-off, the store earned a $1,000 retailer bonus from the Lottery.