Maryland Lottery: Prince George County Retailer Sells $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket

Maryland (STL.News) June 9 drawing produces $410 million jackpot winner in Arizona

Mega Millions players have millions of reasons to smile after helping to end the second-longest jackpot roll in the game’s history and winning more than 1.1 million prizes. One player in Arizona hit the $410 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing and 13 others — including a lucky player in Maryland — won $1 million second-tier prizes.

The longest jackpot roll in Mega Millions history ended on July 8, 2016, when a $536 million jackpot was hit on the 35th drawing. This $410 million jackpot ended its roll on the 34th drawing.

Maryland’s lucky ticket was sold by Kettering Liquors located at 10682 Campus Way South in Upper Marlboro. The player matched the first five winning numbers in the June 9 drawing to capture the $1 million prize.

Those winning numbers were: 1, 5, 9, 10 and 23. The gold Mega Ball number was 22 and the optional Megaplier number was 2. Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location.

This is the first $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland in 2020. Two $1 million winning tickets were sold in 2019, three in 2018 and one in 2017. Nationwide, this drawing saw $1 million winners in Florida (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Pennsylvania (2), Washington (2), Mississippi (1), New York (2), and South Carolina (1).

The retailer will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE