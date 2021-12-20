Maryland Lottery – Man Shocked by Powerball Win

Port Republic man using prize toward a home purchase – win occurred at Ken-Mar Liquors

PRINCE FREDERICK, MARYLAND (STL.News) He plays Lottery games every once in a while, an electrical lineman from Calvert County told Lottery officials. While he never has a particular game in mind, the Port Republic resident favors games with big-money top prizes. By a lucky coincidence, he ended up buying a Powerball ticket on December 13th at a Prince Frederick retailer.

“I decided to get a Lottery ticket while I was at the gas station, so I asked the cashier what jackpot game was drawing that day,” said the 32-year-old. “When the guy told me that it was a Powerball night, I asked for a Powerball ticket.”

As he began his Tuesday morning routine, the lineman remembered his $4 quick-pick ticket and checked the Monday night Powerball results on his Lottery app. “It said I’d won $50,000. I knew that couldn’t be, so I turned the app off, powered up again, and checked.” The app still reported a $50,000 prize! “I did this two more times to be sure.”

Our Southern Maryland winner found it difficult that day to keep his focus. “I wanted to keep the win quiet at work, but it sure was tough. I don’t have that great of a poker face.”

His plans for the $50,000 third-tier Powerball prize include sharing some of it with his family and adding to the cash he needs for a down payment on a house. “We’ve been saving for a long time,” he said. “This finally puts us over the top.”

His lucky win occurred at Ken-Mar Liquors, located at 1525 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. No one hit the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, so players can try their luck at winning the $353 million jackpot Saturday, December 18th. The cash option is $256 million.

SOURCE: Maryland Lottery