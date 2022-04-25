Maryland Lottery – Ellicott Player Finds $51,138 Prize

Ellicott City Player Finds $51,138 Racetrax Prize

Places Superfecta wager for big win

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Racetrax has another happy customer! An Ellicott City player won $51,138 in the game this week with a Superfecta wager.

The winner visited E-Z Convenience in Towson to enjoy the game. The Howard County resident bet that horses 10, 2, 7 and 12 would cross the finish line in that exact order in any of 20 drawings and the horses did!

The lucky Lottery retailer is also a big winner. For selling a winning Racetrax ticket worth $10,000 or more, the store located at 8104 Loch Raven Boulevard earns a bonus from the Maryland Lottery. The bonus is $511.38, which is equal to 1% of the prize.

Racetrax players are finding lots of five-figure wins at this Baltimore County retailer, having scored two $29,698 prizes in 2020, a $19,326 prize and $12,327 prize in 2019.