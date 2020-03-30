Maryland Lottery Claiming Deadlines Extended During State of Emergency

Tickets that expire during emergency period can be redeemed up to 30 days after its conclusion

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) The Maryland Lottery has temporarily extended the deadline for players to redeem winning tickets that expire during the coronavirus state of emergency.

Typically, draw game tickets must be redeemed within 182 days of the drawing date; Fast Play tickets must be redeemed within 182 days of the sale date; and scratch-off tickets must be redeemed with 182 days of the announced end-of-game date.

If you have a winning ticket that expires during Maryland’s current state of emergency, the Lottery will pay the prize if you submit the ticket within 30 days after the coronavirus state of emergency is terminated. The state of emergency was initiated on March 5, 2020.

If the 30th day after the state of emergency is lifted occurs on a day when state offices are closed, such as a weekend or holiday, your claim must be received no later than the day before the date that state offices are closed.

Sign the back of any winning ticket and keep it in a safe location before redeeming. Winning tickets up to $600 can be redeemed at any Lottery retailer. There are about 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) retailers that are authorized to redeem winning tickets up to $5,000. A link to a listing of XCAP locations is available near the top of the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Any winning ticket can be redeemed by mail using the mail-in claim form available on the How To Claim page. Fill out the claim form through your signature on Line 12. For prizes valued at $601 or more, winners must submit copies of two forms of identification. More information on the accepted forms of identification is available on the How To Claim page. To redeem by mail, send the signed ticket, the claim form and, for prizes of $601 or more, identification paperwork to:

Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center

1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 330

Baltimore, MD 21230

Please allow at least 15 business days for processing of mail-in claims. Processing time may be longer due to an increased volume of mail-in claims.