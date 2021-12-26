Maryland Lottery – Cecil County – Cash4Life

Cash4Life Ticket Sold in Cecil County Delivers $1,000 a Week for Life

Maryland’s third second-tier Cash4Life prize of 2021 comes on December 24, drawing

CECIL COUNTY, MD (STL.News) A Maryland Lottery player in Cecil County is celebrating the holiday season in style after purchasing a second-tier-winning Cash4Life ticket for the December 24th drawing worth $1,000 a week for life.

The lucky ticket was sold at Royal Farms #096-E, located at 500 Mechanics Valley Road in North East. It matched the first five winning numbers drawn on December 24 (12, 15, 32, 58, and 60), delivering the game’s second-tier prize. The winner will have the choice of receiving annual payments of $52,000 for life or a one-time payment of $1 million. Both prize amounts are before taxes. The ticket missed out on winning the top prize of $1,000 a day for life because it didn’t match the number (2) that was drawn on Dec. 24.

This is the third time in 2021 that Maryland has had a second-tier winner in Cash4Life. A Prince George’s County woman won in the June 16 drawing, and a Baltimore man won in the August 8th drawing. Overall, Maryland has had six second-tier Cash4Life winners and three winners of the top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

The Dec. 24 winner has 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. The Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location until the prize is claimed. Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available here. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click here to schedule an appointment.

For selling the lucky ticket, the Royal Farms store in North East will receive $2,500 from the Lottery.

Cash4Life drawings are held nightly, and tickets for the game are sold in 10 states (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri, and Maryland). Players chose five numbers from a range of 1 to 60 and one Cash Ball number from 1 to 4. Matching all six of the numbers wins the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, and matching the first five numbers without the Cash Ball wins the second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life. There are also seven other prize tiers offering one-time prizes ranging from $2 to $2,500.