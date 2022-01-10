Maryland Lottery – Baltimore Woman Won $50,000

‘Rosedale Mom’ discovers top-prize as ball drops in New York City Times Square

MD (STL.News) Lottery luck was in the air when a Rosedale mother and daughter stopped at a Nottingham Lottery retailer in preparation for New Year’s Eve.

The mother of three, who often buys Maryland Lottery‘s Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, doesn’t usually play scratch-offs. She bought her tickets for the jackpot games that day while at White Marsh BP and then her daughter reminded her of a vital New Year’s Eve party item — candy! “She wanted me to get her Blow Pops to ring in the New Year,” said the anonymous winner, who is calling herself “Rosedale mom” for the story of her $50,000 scratch-off win.

The Baltimore County resident bought three Blow Pops and added a couple of $5 Holiday Riches scratch-offs to her party purchase. On New Year’s Eve, just minutes from midnight, the 39-year-old was watching a “Spider-Man” movie with the kids when her fiancé scratched off the games.

“He broke out in a sweat. I said, ‘You all right over there?’ and he said, ‘I don’t know how you did it! You won the big one!’” the winner said. Meanwhile, her daughter urged her to switch the TV channel to one showing the New York City Times Square ball drop. With the TV announcer’s countdown underway in the background, “Rosedale Mom” joined her significant other to check out the top-prize winning scratch-off. “I looked at it and I was like, ‘Well, happy New Year!’”

The big win arrived just in time to help the family catch up on bills, she said.

Also celebrating is White Marsh BP located at 5250 Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham. The Baltimore County Lottery retailer receives a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off.

The Holiday Riches game still has plenty of prizes. Players can try to find four more unclaimed $50,000 top prizes, five $5,000 prizes and more than 500,000 other prizes ranging from $5 to $1,000.