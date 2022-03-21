Maryland – Hitachi Rail to Locate in Washington County

Governor Hogan Welcomes Hitachi Rail Announcement to Locate $70 Million Manufacturing Operations in Washington County

Hitachi Rail Will Create Up to 460 New Jobs, Help Sustain 1,300 Jobs in the Region

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan welcomed the announcement by Hitachi Rail, a global provider of rail solutions, that it is establishing its new railcar manufacturing operations in Washington County as part of a major U.S. expansion. Hitachi Rail is planning to build a $70 million, 307,000 square-foot facility on Greencastle Pike in Hagerstown. This project will create up to 460 new full-time jobs and help sustain 1,300 jobs in the region.

“Hitachi Rail is an incredible global company, and their decision to select Hagerstown as the site of a major U.S. expansion is tremendous news for Washington County and the entire state of Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “With this new facility, Hitachi Rail will create hundreds of critical manufacturing jobs in our state with the capability to serve the wider North American market. We are excited to work together on this transformative project and look forward to the company’s continued success in Maryland.”

This new facility will help Hitachi fulfill its March 2021 $2.2 billion contract with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to build its new fleet of 8000-series railcars.

Hitachi Rail’s $70 million factory investment represents a continuation of its commitment to improve passenger and freight rail transportation in North America. The company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, already employs more than 1,400 people and is delivering programs across the entire transportation sector; from building Honolulu’s first ever railway, to major signaling in San Francisco, manufacturing train cars in Miami, and supporting rail freight firms across Maryland.

“I’m delighted to confirm the location of our new state-of-the-art U.S. train factory in Washington County, Maryland. From here our 460 strong American workforce will build a fleet of modern metro trains and have the capability to build trains for towns and cities across North America,” said Andrew Barr, Group CEO of Hitachi Rail. “Hitachi Rail’s mission is to provide more seamless, sustainable journeys for passengers, customers and cities, and the creation of a new American train factory reflects our ambition to deliver for the United States.”

The Washington County site will serve the Washington D.C. metro area as completed trains will be delivered to Metro’s Greenbelt Rail Yard, a 90 minute drive from the new facility. The Hagerstown area serves as a major logistical center for rail transportation and has excellent connections to the Northeastern United States.

The Maryland Department of Commerce and Washington County worked with Hitachi Rail to bring this project to fruition, and will continue to assist the company as it moves forward in building the new facility.

“We are thrilled to support Hitachi Rail in its efforts to open a new manufacturing operation in Maryland,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “With help from our state’s tech-savvy workforce and convenient access to I-70 and I-81, Hitachi Rail will be situated in an ideal location to grow its business in North America.”

“Washington County is excited Hitachi Rail chose us as their new home for their manufacturing operation,” said Washington County Board of County Commissioners President Jeffrey A. Cline. “Securing a deal with a global company like Hitachi Rail continues to demonstrate that Washington County is a regional leader in economic development. We are looking forward to the 460 new opportunities for employment and thankful for the investment Hitachi Rail is making in our community.”