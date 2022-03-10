Maryland Governor Statement on Senate Energy Tax Bill

Maryland Governor Hogan Statement on Senate Energy Tax Bill

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement regarding the Maryland Senate’s consideration of the ‘Climate Solutions Now Act’:

“The reckless and controversial energy tax bill being debated in the Senate imposes massive burdens on Maryland families and small businesses. With inflation surging and energy prices at record highs, this is the absolute worst possible time for policies that raise costs for consumers.

“Through skilled environmental stewardship, Maryland leads the nation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while growing our economy. The bill in the Senate risks taking us off this responsible path with potentially devastating consequences.

“Our focus right now should be on increasing domestic energy production and lowering costs—not raising them. While we share the goal of protecting our environment and combating climate change—and have made historic progress—putting the costs on Marylanders is no solution.”