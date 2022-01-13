Maryland Governor Proclaims Korean American Day

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed Jan. 13, 2022 as Korean American Day in Maryland. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan to commemorate 119 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.

In October, Governor Hogan officially opened the State of Maryland’s Koreatown in Ellicott City—one of few in the United States. In November, the governor announced a series of statewide actions to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate and bias crimes.

Maryland is home to more than 50,000 Korean Americans.

View the proclamation here.