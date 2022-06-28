Maryland Governor Proclaims Freedom of Press Day

Governor Hogan Proclaims Freedom of the Press Day In Maryland

Maryland Marks Fourth Anniversary of Capital Gazette Tragedy

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed today, June 28, 2022, “Freedom of the Press Day” in Maryland to honor the five members of the Capital Gazette who were murdered in the newsroom on June 28, 2018: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.

“It has now been four years since we lost five members of the Capital Gazette in a horrific act of violence on a day we will never forget,” said Governor Hogan. “We honor their memory, pray for their loved ones and colleagues, and commemorate the enduring values that they upheld with their tireless dedication and professionalism.”

View the proclamation here.