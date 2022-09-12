Maryland Governor Proclaimed Day of Remembrance

Governor Hogan Proclaims September 11 As Day of Service and Remembrance

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed a day of service and remembrance across the state of Maryland in memory of those lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The proclamation is part of an initiative that Governor Hogan, the Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism, and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives observe to mark the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance and to launch Just Serve, an annual monthlong initiative to promote service and volunteerism statewide through October 10.

“Today, 21 years later, we remember each and every single life cut short by an act of evil on September 11th, including 69 of our fellow Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “In memory of those lost, and inspired by the enduring example of the first responders who ran into danger to save lives that day, we again rededicate ourselves to a season of service. May God bless the families of the fallen, may God bless our heroes, and may God bless the United States of America.”

Since 2015, the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have promoted Just Serve in Maryland to commemorate the lives of those who were killed or injured during the September 11, 2001 attacks—including the 69 Marylanders who lost their lives that day. All Marylanders are encouraged to join Just Serve to volunteer in their communities. From September 11 through October 10, most state employees will be eligible for and are encouraged to use an additional four hours of administrative leave to engage in a service activity in support of Just Serve.

“We are honored to partner with individuals and organizations who promote a legacy of service—whether to our country or to our local communities,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Steven J. McAdams. “Through civic engagement, we honor those whose lives were lost, those whose injuries and trauma remain, and those who answered the call to serve as a result of that day.”

Throughout the Just Serve service time, Marylanders who volunteer are encouraged to post pictures from their service activity using #JustServe on Facebook and Twitter, tagging @MarylandGOCI. Those who are seeking to volunteer are encouraged to visit JustServe.org to find information about service opportunities in their communities.

