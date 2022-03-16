Maryland Governor – Major Investment at Tradepoint Atlantic

Governor Hogan Touts Major Medical Manufacturing Investment at Tradepoint Atlantic

Production of Nitrile Gloves at Baltimore County Facility to Increase Healthcare Supply Chain Resiliency, Create More Than 2,000 Jobs in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larr today touted a major medical manufacturing investment at Tradepoint Atlantic, as United Safety Technology, Inc. (UST) announced plans for a new $350 million manufacturing facility to produce critical medical supplies. The project is expected to create more than 2,000 new Maryland jobs.

“The focus of our administration has been to make Maryland open for business, to grow new businesses and jobs from one end of the state to the other, and a major national survey recently named Maryland the most improved state for business in America,” said Governor Hogan. “Today we are continuing to cement that pro-jobs, pro-business environment and ensuring that Maryland will continue to be a prime location for economic growth, manufacturing, and innovation. Thank you once again to the entire teams at UST and Tradepoint Atlantic, and congratulations to everyone involved in making this exciting announcement possible.”

UST will utilize 735,000 square feet of warehouse space for a new medical manufacturing facility that will have the capacity to produce 375 million units of medical-grade nitrile exam gloves per month, with initial production set to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Demand for disposable synthetic nitrile gloves surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tradepoint Atlantic has transformed Sparrows Point into one of North America’s most strategic and versatile commercial gateways and has bolstered revitalization in Baltimore and throughout the state, bringing more than 10,000 jobs back to the region along with billions of dollars in economic impact. In August 2021, the governor celebrated a transformative partnership between US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic to expand the development of offshore wind energy in Maryland, and in February the governor marked the opening of a new 35-acre BMW distribution hub.