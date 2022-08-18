Maryland Governor – Lower Shore Coalition for MCIN

Governor Hogan Announces New Lower Shore Coalition for Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network

Reports Record Increase In Coordinated Network’s Disruption of Criminal Activity—

Including Illegal Cash, Asset, Drug, and Firearm Seizures

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders to announce a new Lower Shore coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), a coordinated criminal justice network to target higher instances of gang-related crime, in addition to drug, firearm, and human trafficking.

First established in 2017, MCIN is reporting a record increase in the program’s role in the disruption of criminal activity statewide, including illegal cash, asset, drug and firearm seizures. Earlier this year, MCIN facilitated the largest drug bust ever on the Eastern Shore, including the seizure of enough heroin and fentanyl to kill more than 250,000 people.

“Today, we are announcing the creation of a new Maryland Intelligence Network Lower Shore Coalition, with the addition of Worcester County, Somerset County, along with Dorchester’s existing operation, in order to strengthen allied law enforcement capacity on the Lower Shore, and to target criminal operations throughout the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Governor Hogan. “I can assure you that we are going to continue to use every tool at our disposal to make our neighborhoods safer, and we will not stop pursuing these criminal gangs who have been terrorizing our communities.”

MCIN coalitions are currently active in 16 Maryland jurisdictions, including Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Somerset, Washington, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties, in addition to Baltimore City. For FY 2023, Maryland State Police added Somerset and Worcester Counties to Dorchester’s existing MCIN operation, creating a new Lower Shore MCIN coalition. Howard County has instituted a new MCIN program led by the Howard County Police Department. An additional $6.5 million in funding will support the program expansion, bringing total statewide MCIN funding to $25 million.

Record Increase In Disruption of Criminal Activity. Data for 2022 show that through July 1, MCIN coalitions disrupted or dismantled more than 400 criminal organizations, including:

68 local gangs, 26 multi-state gangs, 43 international gangs;

197 local drug trafficking organizations, 39 multi-state drug trafficking organizations, 8 international drug trafficking organizations; and

30 local firearm trafficking organizations, 3 multi-state firearm trafficking organizations, 3 international firearm trafficking organizations.

Overall, this reflects a record 97% increase in criminal organizations disrupted or dismantled year-to-year.

MCIN 2022 mid-year data also report more than $8.2 million in cash and asset seizures, including:

$5.7 million in cash assets, which include cash, vehicles, and other property alleged to be involved in criminal activity

$2.2 million and 860 pounds worth of illegal drugs including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

More than 300 illegal firearms

Overall, this represents a record 108% increase in cash and asset seizures year-to-year.

“Over time, we developed MCIN from an offender-based, eight jurisdiction program into a robust information-sharing, data-driven network,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Kunle Adeyemo. “These partnerships are invaluable and we thank our allied law enforcement for their steadfast commitment to public safety.”

“I am confident that the expansion of MCIN to the Lower Eastern Shore will improve our ability to keep our communities safe,” said Worcester County State’s Attorney Kristin Heiser. “We will be better prepared to rise to whatever challenges we face moving forward together.”

MCIN funding is prioritized to help install program coordinators, data analysts, and MCIN prosecutors within each coalition, in addition to supporting ongoing program enhancements, including those through the Maryland Crime Research and Innovation Center and data sharing enhancements.

