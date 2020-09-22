Maryland Governor Hogan Urges Full Participation from Marylanders in 2020 Census

16 of Maryland’s 24 Jurisdictions Meet or Exceed 2010 Self-Response Rates 96.6% of Maryland Households Have Been Enumerated Last Day to Respond Is September 30

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) With the September 30 deadline fast approaching, Governor Larry Hogan is once again urging Marylanders to complete the 2020 Census. As of this morning, 16 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions have already met or surpassed their 2010 self-response rates, including Anne Arundel, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties.

“As we enter the final stretch of this critical, once-in-a-decade initiative, I want to thank the people of Maryland for stepping up and helping to shape our state’s future,” said Governor Hogan. “While we’ve exceeded many key goals, there’s still work to be done. I ask each and every Marylander to help ensure that your household, your neighbors, and your friends have completed the 2020 Census by September 30.”

Maryland remains in the top 10 states for self-response, with 70.3% of households participating through self-response and a total of 96.6% of households enumerated. Maryland has successfully surpassed its 2010 response rate of 69.5% and the current national response rate of 66.1%.

Census data is tied to the distribution of federal funding for key programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), school construction, emergency preparedness, and transportation projects. Census data also informs reapportionment and redistricting, and ensures that Maryland receives appropriate representation in Congress.

U.S. Census Bureau enumerators continue to visit homes that have not yet responded to the Census. All Census enumerators are wearing masks and identification, and are following appropriate public health guidelines, including physical distancing.

