Maryland Governor Hogan Supports Ukraine

Governor Hogan Discusses Maryland’s Support For Ukraine on CNN’s ‘New Day’

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan joined CNN’s ‘New Day’ to discuss actions Maryland is taking to support Ukraine.

On the termination of the sister state relationship with Leningrad:

“We think it’s important to send a message to Russia every way that we can. We had a sister state relationship for 30 some years that was started by Governor Schaefer back in the 1990s, and we just terminated that. We sent a letter to Leningrad yesterday saying because of the incursion into Ukraine that we were no longer going to have that association. … It’s a symbol that the people of Maryland are united with the people of America and the world, standing up against Russia and standing with the people of Ukraine.”

On standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian community:

“Yesterday morning, I went to a Ukrainian Catholic church in the City of Baltimore … It was an incredible experience to let them know that all the people of our state were standing strong with them and to tell them how proud we were of the Ukrainian people, and President Zelensky, and the bravery that they’re showing and that we were standing in solidarity with them. It was moving. I was hugging people. There was a lot of tears and handshakes and ‘thank yous,’ and people are concerned about their loved ones who were in Ukraine. But I think that it did mean a lot to them to know that the people of America are there in support of them.”