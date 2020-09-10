Maryland Governor Hogan Statement on Maryland’s Legal Action Against the EPA

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after a number of states—including Maryland—announced legal action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its failure to hold certain states accountable for polluting the Chesapeake Bay:

“Earlier this year, I directed the Attorney General to take this legal action in keeping with our generational responsibility and shared obligation to enhance, protect, and restore the Chesapeake Bay. The Bay is a national treasure, and our administration has committed an historic $5 billion toward its restoration. We will continue to work together across state and party lines—holding everyone to account—to meet our restoration goals and obligations.”

NOTE: On January 8 of this year, Governor Hogan directed Attorney General Frosh to pursue legal action to protect Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. Read the letter here.

