Maryland Governor Hogan Proclaims National Police Week

Governor Hogan Proclaims National Police Week in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed May 11-17 as National Police Week in Maryland to recognize the critical work that police officers do to keep our communities safe and honor the memory of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Serving in law enforcement is one of the most dangerous jobs in our nation and we are thankful for all those who put their lives in harm’s way every day to protect us,” said Governor Hogan. “We will continue to honor the memories of those who have fallen in the line of duty and will continue to champion police officers every single day with record funding and support.”

Since 2015, the Hogan administration has directed more than $618 million in grants to support law enforcement. The funding has helped launch important programs like the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, which has disrupted and dismantled more than 1,400 criminal organizations. The administration also supports initiatives with community partners like Boys and Girls Clubs that build relationships between communities and police officers while providing healthy outlets for children and youth.

“When police officers have the resources they need, violent criminals are arrested, and our communities are made safer,” said Kunle Adeyemo, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “Our office remains committed to providing important funding and support to police officers and we will continue to collaborate at all levels with our justice system partners to build a safer Maryland.”

Today’s proclamation also aligns with Governor Hogan’s $500 million Re-Fund the Police initiative, which increases support for law enforcement to record levels in Maryland. The initiative includes historic salary increases and scholarship programs for officers; direct support for local police jurisdictions, funding for major capital improvements, and additional support for key programs.

National Police Week includes Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, which honors all fallen officers and their families. More than 15,000 police officers currently work to protect communities around Maryland. More than 600 officers lost their lives in the line of duty last year, including four officers who served the State of Maryland. The names of fallen officers are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.