Maryland Governor Hogan Names Rosalyn Tang

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced the judicial appointment of Rosalyn Tang to the Court of Special Appeals in the 7th District. Tang, who was born to Taiwanese immigrants, is the first Asian American and the youngest woman ever appointed to the court.

“Rosalyn has achieved many accomplishments in her years serving Maryland’s legal system, and I am proud to appoint her to the Court of Special Appeals,” said Governor Hogan. “I am confident that she will continue to serve the citizens of Montgomery County admirably and honorably in the years to come.”

Rosalyn Tang is a principal at Miles & Stockbridge, P.C., with a litigation practice ranging from business and real estate law to tort defense and domestic cases. Before joining Miles & Stockbridge, she was an associate county attorney for Montgomery County. She also served as an assistant state’s attorney for Montgomery County. Following completion of law school, she served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable S. Michael Pincus and the Honorable Eric M. Johnson of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

She received her B.A. from Duke University and her J.D. from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law.