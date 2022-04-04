Maryland Governor Hogan Discusses Record Tax Cuts

Governor Hogan Discusses Record Tax Cuts, Redistricting on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan joined CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ with Dana Bash to discuss inflation, record tax relief, and the congressional redistricting maps in Maryland.

On inflation and the largest tax cut package in state history:

“Families are having a difficult time meeting these higher prices and my concern is that we’ve got to try to do something about it. Which is why we were the first state in the nation to pause the gas tax, save people a little money at the pump, and we just signed into law $2 billion in tax cuts to let people, especially retired people and people on fixed incomes and lower incomes, to keep more of their own money in their own pockets, to pay for the higher prices.”

“A huge win” on redistricting:

“It was a huge win for democracy and free and fair elections. Gerrymandering is a cancer on our politics and it’s bad no matter which party does it. Obviously, there were a number of Republican states where judges threw out maps. This is the first time in the country that a Democratic map was thrown out. We have the unfortunate distinction of having some of the worst gerrymandering in America. …

“They’re threatening to appeal. They drew a new map but kind of said, ‘We don’t really want to live with it. We want to go back to the old gerrymandered map.’ So I’m going to try to convince them to drop the appeal, and then maybe we can move forward.”