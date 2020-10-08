Maryland Governor Hogan & Department of Health Launch Awareness Campaign of COVID-19

Awareness Campaign Encourages Marylanders to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the #MasksOnMaryland Challenge in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH). To support Maryland’s ongoing health and economic recovery, Governor Hogan is challenging all citizens, communities, local organizations, and businesses to participate by posting a picture or video of themselves wearing a mask to social media with the hashtag #MasksOnMaryland.

“Wearing a mask is the best way to keep ourselves and our families safe, and to keep Maryland open for business,” said Governor Hogan. “I wear my mask for my three daughters and four grandchildren. We are all in this together, and I invite Marylanders to join me in sharing their reasons for wearing a mask.”

Dozens of Hogan administration officials—including cabinet secretaries, deputy secretaries, and executive directors—have accepted the challenge and shared their photos for a new kickoff video.(Watch)

“We know that wearing a mask in public spaces is a simple but effective way to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Combined with maintaining social distance, washing your hands, and participating in testing and contact tracing, you can help keep your community safe.”

The #MasksOnMaryland Challenge is the latest expansion of the #MasksOnMaryland campaign, which began in June and now includes radio, digital, TV, and social media content, in addition to ongoing free mask distribution events across the state. The campaign is intended to reach all Marylanders, with a particular focus on people aged 18 to 34 and those who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including Maryland’s Hispanic and African American communities. Learn more about the campaign here.

