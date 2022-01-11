Maryland Governor Hogan Appoints Karen R. Toles

Governor Hogan Appoints Karen R. Toles to the Maryland House of Delegates

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Karen R. Toles to the Maryland House of Delegates, representing Legislative District 25 in Prince George’s County. She was nominated by the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee.

“I am confident that Ms. Toles will represent the citizens of Prince George’s County well in her new role as delegate,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer her my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with her and the General Assembly this legislative session.”

Toles is a former Prince George’s County council member, serving eight years from 2010 to 2018. She is currently the director of community affairs, as well as legislative affairs advisor, for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. She also has a policy consulting business, Paramount Policy Partners, LLC. Toles received her undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, and her law degree from the University of Baltimore.