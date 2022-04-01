Maryland Governor Hogan Appointed Kunle Adeyemo

Governor Hogan Announces New Executive Director of Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, & Victim Services

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that he has appointed Kunle Adeyemo as the new executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, & Victim Services. Adeyemo currently serves as Deputy Legal Counsel in the Office of Legal Counsel for the Office of Governor.

“Kunle’s career has been focused on public service and a commitment to justice, and he will do an outstanding job leading our office of crime prevention,” said Governor Hogan. “He has been an integral part of our Office of Legal Counsel, and I am confident he will serve in this critical role with distinction on behalf of all Marylanders.”

“I am honored and humbled by the governor’s confidence in me, and the opportunity to lead the dedicated group of public servants in the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, & Victim Services,” said Adeyemo. “The governor has committed unprecedented resources to make our streets safer and support the victims of crime, and our focus every day will be on advancing those priorities.”

Adeyemo’s appointment is effective Monday, April 4.

About Kunle Adeyemo

Kunle Ademeyo joined the Office of Legal Counsel on March 25, 2020, after serving as Assistant Attorney General for the Maryland Department of the Environment from 2017-2020. He served in Anne Arundel County from 2011-2017, first as Assistant State’s Attorney, and then as Assistant County Attorney. Born in Ibadan, Nigeria, Adeyemo received his bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University, and his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 2010, and the U.S. District Court of Maryland in 2016. He is a member of the Howard County Bar Association.

About the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services serves as a coordinating office that advises the governor on criminal justice strategies. The office plans, promotes, and funds efforts with government entities, private organizations, and the community to advance public policy, enhance public safety, reduce crime and juvenile delinquency, and serve victims.