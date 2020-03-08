Maryland Governor Hogan Announces Two Additional Cases of Coronavirus

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Maryland Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state officials have identified two additional positive cases of novel coronavirus in the State of Maryland. The state now has five total confirmed cases, and 62 negative tests for COVID-19.

One woman, a Harford County resident in her 80s, contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized.

One man, a Montgomery County resident in his 60s, contracted the virus while traveling overseas, and was briefly hospitalized.

In both cases, there appear to be no major concerns over exposure risk to the community and there is no connection to the previous positive cases.

“Our state health department team has been working seamlessly with local health departments, and our emergency management teams are engaged with our local and federal partners to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Hogan. “We continue to hope for the best, and actively plan for the worst. I encourage all Marylanders to remain calm, but to take this seriously and continue to stay informed. We will provide additional updates tomorrow as more information becomes available.”

The Maryland Health Department (MDH) has notified county health officials. The governor’s office has notified Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Continuing his coordination with federal officials, Governor Hogan spoke to Vice President Pence last night, and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this afternoon.

Governor Hogan will hold a press conference tomorrow, Monday, March 9, at 3:30 p.m. in Annapolis to provide an update to Marylanders. At that time, he will be joined by House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson to sign emergency legislation granting the governor the authority to use the state’s rainy day fund to mobilize additional resources.

“We continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips. “As we learn more, Marylanders are encouraged to practice everyday actions to promote good health and to protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory viruses — wash your hands thoroughly, cover your cough, and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home from work and school if you’re not feeling well. People over 60 should stay home as much as possible, and follow CDC guidance regarding travel.”

Maryland is currently operating under a state of emergency, and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has elevated its state response activation level. At the governor’s direction, state agencies have ramped up response and preparedness efforts across all levels of government. He has also issued a directive requiring state health carriers to waive all cost-sharing regarding testing for COVID-19.