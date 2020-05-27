Maryland Governor Hogan Announces Major COVID-19 Testing Site at Six Flags America

(STL.News) – Continuing a series of major COVID-19 testing expansions across the State of Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan today announced a new free testing site at Six Flags America on Friday, May 29.

“There are now more COVID-19 testing options for Maryland residents than ever,” said Governor Hogan. “Using our expanded capacity and supplies, we continue to increase testing options by opening new sites and enhancing capacity at existing testing locations. I want to thank Six Flags America for partnering with us to host this drive-thru testing site so that we can continue getting more tests to more Marylanders.”

Any Maryland resident who suspects that he or she may have been exposed to COVID-19 may receive a test at Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro on Friday, and no doctor’s order or appointment is required. Tests will be provided by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) to patients at no out-of-pocket cost.

This is one of two new state-operated COVID-19 testing sites opening this week in Prince George’s County. The state will also begin offering testing at the converted Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) station in Clinton on Thursday, May 28.

Governor Hogan continues to deliver new options for Marylanders through the expanded long-term testing strategy he announced in late April. Since the announcement, the state has worked to expand its community-based testing options and deliver testing directly to high-priority clusters and outbreaks. The state also announced testing partnerships with several private partners, including CVS, Rite Aid, and Walmart, providing unprecedented testing capacity across the state.

With the addition of the Six Flags America and Clinton VEIP testing sites, there will be a total of 11 drive-through, community-based testing sites operating in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) this week. The full list of sites includes the Carroll County Ag Center as well as converted VEIP stations in Bel Air (Harford County), Columbia (Howard County), Glen Burnie (Anne Arundel County), Hagerstown (Washington County), Owings Mill (Baltimore County), Prince Frederick (Calvert County), Waldorf (Charles County), and White Oak (Montgomery County).

Patients interested in testing at any of the above sites can find further information by visiting coronavirus.maryland.gov and clicking on the “Testing” tab. There, they can utilize an interactive map to locate testing sites in their area and learn how to schedule a test.

MDH’s community-based testing sites are operated in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland National Guard, Maryland State Police, local health departments, and private partners. There are also several additional, non-MDH testing sites throughout the state being operated by local governments and private organizations. In order to schedule a testing appointment at a non-MDH testing site, contact the site directly.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE