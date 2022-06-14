Maryland Governor Highlights Higher HBCU Investments

Governor Hogan Highlights Higher HBCU Investments, Energy Initiatives in Somerset County

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) On the fifth day of his Eastern Shore tour, Governor Larry Hogan today visited state-funded academic buildings on the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) campus in Somerset County, as well as the new ECI gas pipeline, which is the first of its kind in the region.

UMES School of Pharmacy and Health Professions. Upon completion in the coming weeks, the UMES School of Pharmacy and Health Professions will allow the university to consolidate its pharmacy and health programs into a single building, whereas before it was spread across campus in six different buildings. The state committed more than $96 million to the project, which is the school’s newest building.

UMES Engineering & Aviation Sciences Building. Completed in 2016, the largely state-funded UMES Engineering & Aviation Sciences Building complex allows students to pursue careers in the fields of aviation and engineering. The school is nationally recognized for its work in fostering diversity in the aviation and engineering industries. The state also committed roughly $96 million to this project.

ECI Pipeline. The ECI pipeline—the first of its kind on the Lower Shore—provides Somerset County with direct access to natural gas for the first time. This major state project will help reduce annual fuel costs, reduce emissions, and save UMES nearly $700,000 a year—allowing the university to reinvest more in students.

Squeaky’s Cafe. Governor Hogan stopped for lunch at Squeaky’s Cafe in Princess Anne.