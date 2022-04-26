Maryland Governor Encourages to Get Boosted

Governor Hogan Encourages Marylanders to Get Boosted This Week to Qualify For $1 Million Vax Cash 2.0 Grand Prize Drawing

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan and state health officials encouraged Marylanders to get boosted between now and Monday, May 2, to qualify for next week’s VaxCash 2.0 $1 million grand prize drawing.

Launched in February as part of a booster action plan, Vax Cash 2.0 is awarding $2 million in cash prizes to a total of 12 Maryland residents. After a special initial drawing of $500,000, the state has been holding weekly $50,000 drawings leading up to next week’s grand prize drawing. Today’s winner is from Bowie.

“Getting fully protected with a booster shot continues to be the single most important thing you can do to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and its variants,” said Governor Hogan. “If you haven’t gotten around to it yet, getting boosted this week gives you a chance to enter our grand prize drawing.”

To date, the state has administered more than 11.7 million vaccinations, including 2.3 million booster shots. Hundreds of locations across the state continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion. To be eligible for the promotion, you must be a Maryland resident, at least 18 years old, and you must have received an initial dose and booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at non-federal facilities in Maryland. Maryland residents who were vaccinated at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs locations in Maryland are eligible. All eligible Marylanders are entered into the drawings—there are no additional steps to take.

COVID-19 Booster Eligibility. Marylanders ages 12 and older are eligible for a booster after completing their primary vaccine series. Marylanders ages 50 and older are eligible for a second booster four months after their first booster, as are people ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Maryland Ranked as Safest State During COVID-19. A national survey recently ranked Maryland as the safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic.