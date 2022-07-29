Maryland Governor Delivers Keynote Address at ILF

Maryland Governor Hogan Delivers Keynote Address at International Leadership Foundation’s 2022 Scholarship & Awards Gala

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Larry Hogan last night delivered the keynote address at the 2022 Scholarship & Awards Gala of the International Leadership Foundation (ILF), a nonprofit organization that encourages Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) youth to pursue careers in public service and entrepreneurship.

“Tonight, as I see all of these incredible young Asian American leaders, it gives me hope that America’s best days are still ahead of us,” said Governor Hogan. “So embrace the things that make you unique, do what you are passionate about, take bold risks, challenge the status quo, and don’t ever give up.”

The ILF’s annual awards gala honors individuals and organizations in a number of categories for their efforts to advance and support the AAPI community over the past year. First Lady Yumi Hogan received the ILF Inspirational Leader Award in 2016.

Last November, Governor Hogan announced a series of statewide actions to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate and bias crimes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During remarks at the Korea-U.S. Investment Forum last month, the governor also announced that he will be leading an economic development mission to Japan and Korea in September.

The governor and the First Lady were joined at last night’s event by their daughter, Jaymi Sterling, who last week won a resounding victory to become the next state’s attorney for St. Mary’s County, as well as former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and U.S. Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao; U.S. Ambassador to the UN Christopher P. Lu; U.S. Representative Judy Chu; President and CEO of the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Founding President of ILF Chiling Tong.