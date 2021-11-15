Maryland Governor Attends 50th Annual Waterfowl Festival

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan attended the 50th annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton, a wildlife art show, sportsman’s expo, and world-class event. Since its founding, the Waterfowl Festival’s nonprofit organization has advocated for protecting the wildlife and habitat of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The Waterfowl Festival attracts more than 18,000 people annually to Easton, making it a major economic driver for Talbot County. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sponsored this year’s event.

The governor began the day at the North American Diving Dog Contest and Retriever Demonstrations at the Bay Street Ponds.

The Waterfowl Festival brings competitors from across the globe to compete in various contests and derbies, including the Kid’s Fly Fishing Derby and Fly Fishing Demonstration.

Governor Hogan presented the festival’s executive director Margaret Enloe and board members with a citation to mark the Waterfowl Festival’s 50th anniversary. The governor and Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio of DNR also recognized the group as an Outdoor Recreation Ambassador.