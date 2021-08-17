Maryland Governor Appoints Roxane Prettyman

Governor Hogan Appoints Roxane Prettyman to Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Roxane Prettyman, representing Legislative District 44A. She was nominated by the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee.

“I am confident that Ms. Prettyman will continue to represent her constituency admirably in her new role as delegate,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer her my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with her in the upcoming legislative session.”

Ms. Prettyman was a paralegal specialist for the U.S. Social Security Administration for 39 years before retiring in 2018. She has been an active member of the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee since 2015.

Prettyman is also active in her home community of Sandtown-Winchester, including volunteering with civic groups and her church.