Maryland Governor Announces Three Judicial Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Patrick Jeffrey Mays and Michael Ormond Glynn III to the Montgomery County District Court and Magistrate Monise Alexis Brown to Charles County Circuit Court.

“It is my pleasure to appoint these distinguished individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” said Governor Hogan. “I am confident that Mr. Mays, Mr. Glynn, and Magistrate Brown will bring valuable experience and knowledge to the bench and honorably serve the citizens of their respective counties in the years to come.”

Patrick Mays has spent his entire career as a prosecutor with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. For the past 17 years, he served as the assistant state’s attorney, also serving as the chief of the gang division for the past five years. He received his B.S. from Tulane University and his J.D. from the College of William and Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law.

Michael Glynn has spent the majority of his career in the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. For the past seven years, he has served as the chief of the charging unit providing representation at initial bail hearings. Prior to that position he worked in various other roles and divisions, including the chief and assistant chief for the district court division and the assistant chief for the major crimes division. Glynn also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington D.C., an assistant staff counsel for GEICO, an associate at McCarthy Bacon & Costello, and an assistant public defender. He holds a B.A. from Boston College and a J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Magistrate Monise Alexis Brown has been a family law magistrate for the past eight years. Prior to her appointment as magistrate, she served as the executive director of the Maryland Professional Center, Inc., which organizes mandatory courses and programs for state lawyers. She also served as a prosecutor in Charles County, representing the state in paternity establishment and child support cases. Previously, Magistrate Brown worked in private practice for four years, concentrating on family law and the planning and administration of estate and trust matters. She received her B.A. from the University of Maryland, College Park and her J.D. from George Washington University Law School.