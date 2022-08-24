Maryland Governor Announces Funding For Little Italy

Governor Hogan Announces Funding For Major Little Italy Security Improvements

Administration to Expedite $250K For Vehicle Tag Readers, Police-Accessible Cameras, and Reflective Paint

Future Budget Funding Will Make Little Italy Part of Waterfront Partnership

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland will move forward with more than $500,000 in critical investments to help the Little Italy community in Baltimore City make much-needed security upgrades as it works to make the historic neighborhood safer for visitors and businesses.

The governor made the announcement during a visit to Little Italy that included lunch at Cafe Gia and a walk around the neighborhood with community leaders. He was joined by Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, who advocated for the funding.

“Little Italy is a proud community with a storied history, but violent crime threatens to make it less safe and welcoming. We can’t let that happen,” said Governor Hogan. “All of these security upgrades will help bolster law enforcement’s ability to make the neighborhood safer, and give more peace of mind to the people who live, visit, and work here. I want to thank the leaders of the Little Italy Neighborhood Association for their tireless efforts and President Ferguson for his partnership, and I encourage everyone to come visit Little Italy.”

“Little Italy is a cornerstone of Baltimore City, and I’m pleased to see this significant investment in the safety and security in one of our historic neighborhoods,” said President Ferguson. “I want to thank the governor for his leadership and welcome all Marylanders to come and enjoy the important cultural gem that is Baltimore’s Little Italy.”

Earlier this month, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development met with representatives of the Little Italy Neighborhood Association to discuss these funding requests.

Initiatives that funding will be expedited for this year through neighborhood safety grants include:

Vehicle Tag Readers: $130,000

Vehicle tag readers will be installed at key intersections, including President and Pratt Streets, to help identify and apprehended suspects in Little Italy and surrounding downtown arteries.

Police-Accessible Cameras: $83,000

A network of strategically placed cameras will be installed on the police network to make it easier for law enforcement to effectively monitor trouble spots in real time. This will be a combination of cameras placed at President and Pratt Streets to monitor this major East-West thoroughfare with clear, high resolution pictures. Pole cameras will also be installed at all North-South and East-West corridor access points to provide police with street-level data to/from neighboring communities and highways.

Street Intersection Reflective Paint: $40,000

The entrance streets to Little Italy will be painted at major intersections to provide safer, clearer crosswalks for vehicle and pedestrian traffic from tourists and residents.

Initiatives that the governor will direct future budget funding for include:

Creating a Business Improvement District and Extending the Waterfront Partnership to Little Italy: $250,000

The state will commit funds to help Little Italy create a Business Improvement District that receives safety services from the Waterfront Partnership—similar to surrounding neighborhoods. At present, the Waterfront Partnership includes Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Harbor Point, and Fells Point.

