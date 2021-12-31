Maryland Governor Announced New COVID-19 Testing Sites

Governor Hogan Announces New COVID-19 Testing Sites at UM Upper Chesapeake Health and Anne Arundel Medical Center

Both Sites Open Tomorrow, Will Offer Walk-Up Testing 7 Days a Week, Including New Year’s Weekend

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will open two new COVID-19 testing sites tomorrow to support increased demand. The sites will be located at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air and at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.

“This morning, I held another call of our multi-agency COVID-19 task force, as we continue to take actions to address this surge,” said Governor Hogan. “While the federal government has fallen short in expanding testing, we are doing all we can at the state level to further scale up these operations. In addition to getting tested, we urge Marylanders to get boosted now for the strongest possible protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”

“Next to getting vaccinated and a booster shot, getting tested is another important tool we have to stay protected from COVID-19 and Omicron and other variants,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “These new sites further expand access for Marylanders to get tested, which will give them the information that they need to keep themselves and those around them safe.”

Both of the new testing sites will open to the public tomorrow. Each site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, including New Year’s Day, until further notice. Only walk-ups will be accepted; scheduled appointments will not be available. State health officials urge Marylanders not to visit hospital emergency rooms just to get tested.

The sites will offer PCR lab tests only. Results for PCR tests generally take 24 to 48 hours, and patients should plan accordingly. Testing at the sites is free of charge.

New Site Details:

UM Upper Chesapeake Health: 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014

Hours: seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours: seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anne Arundel Medical Center: South Pavilion, 2001 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401

Hours: seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, the state operates testing sites in Annapolis and Prince George’s County, as well as at State Center in Baltimore City, which is part of a partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System.

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health site will be operated in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System. The Anne Arundel Medical Center site will be operated in partnership with Luminis Health.

The Maryland National Guard, with support from the state’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, will provide staffing and logistical assistance at both sites.

To find a testing site in your community, visit COVIDtest.maryland.gov. For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland visit covidLINK.maryland.gov. For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.