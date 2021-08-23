Maryland Governor: 80% of Adults Vaccinated By Labor Day

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that, according to official CDC data, the State of Maryland has achieved the milestone of vaccinating 80% of adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“After vaccinating 70 percent of Maryland adults by Memorial Day—months ahead of the goal set by President Biden—we have achieved another major milestone by vaccinating 80 percent of all adults by Labor Day,” Governor Hogan said. “As one of the most vaccinated states, our health metrics are among the lowest in America, and we are much better prepared to withstand the significant summer surge of the Delta variant, which many other states with lower vaccination rates are now experiencing. The vaccines are very safe, they are very effective, they are completely free, and they are widely available nearly everywhere.”

At a press conference earlier this week, Governor Hogan called on the federal government to take a number of steps to protect Americans and expand the vaccination campaign:

Make Booster Shots Available Immediately For Seniors And Vulnerable Populations. Following this morning’s announcement by federal health officials that boosters will not be made more widely available until late September, Governor Hogan called on the federal government to make booster shots available immediately for seniors and other vulnerable populations.

Advance Full FDA Approval Of Vaccines. Governor Hogan pressed for full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, which remains the most significant hurdle to reaching those who are still hesitant about getting vaccinated. Full approval would be a significant boost to the state’s vaccine distribution operation.

Expedite Approval of Vaccines For 5- To 11-Year-Olds. With more and more children heading back to school, the governor also urged federal officials to expedite approval for 5- to 11-year-olds to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Governors have been told that approval is currently months away.

“Governors across the country have become increasingly frustrated with the confusing messaging and conflicting guidance from the White House and federal government agencies regarding booster shots for the wider population,” said Governor Hogan. “This is one of a number of areas where we are pressing the Biden administration for action.”

To find a vaccine clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or visit 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).