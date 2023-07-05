Maryland Gov. Statement – Mass Shooting – Salisbury

Maryland Governor Moore’s Statement on the Mass Shooting in Salisbury.

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Maryland Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the mass shooting that took place in Salisbury, Maryland:

“In just a few days, two mass shootings in our beloved state have taken lives and ripped at the fabric of our communities. I grieve with the victims in Salisbury and their loved ones, as well as the community that has lost one of their own. To those who are hurting: My heart is with you.

I would like to thank our first responders who rushed to the scene, and I am confident that law enforcement will bring those who committed this vile act to justice. I spoke earlier this morning with both the county executive of Wicomico and the mayor of Salisbury. I will continue to stay in close contact with local officials and authorities and will assist in every way possible.

These incidents show that this scourge of gun violence is not something that any one community or any one group is wrestling with. Whether you live in a big city or a small rural town, these tragedies impact all of us—the families who are no longer whole during holidays, the parents who don’t get to see their kids graduate, the siblings who lose their best friend.

I speak for everyone when I say, again, that we have had enough. My administration will not stop in our mission to prevent tragic acts of violence like the one we have witnessed.”

SOURCE: Maryland Governor