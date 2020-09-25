Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces $60 Million for School Construction in Baltimore

Governor Hogan Announces Additional $60 Million Available for School Construction in Baltimore City

Maryland Stadium Authority To Deliver More Modernized Schools Through 21st Century School Buildings Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that an additional $60 million is available for school construction through the Maryland Stadium Authority’s (MSA) efficient project and fiscal management of the 21st Century School Buildings Program in Baltimore City. MSA will now begin to work with city leaders on building additional schools through the program.

“Our most important obligation is to the next generation of Marylanders, and a key part of that is making sure our students are educated in facilities that are modern, safe, and efficient,” said Governor Hogan. “That is exactly what we are achieving through the 21st Century School Buildings Program, and with an additional $60 million we will continue to provide more students with an environment that encourages growth and learning.”

The 21st Century School Buildings Program is a partnership between the MSA, Baltimore City Public Schools, the City of Baltimore, and the Interagency Commission on Public School Construction (IAC). The MSA is currently scheduled to deliver 28 school buildings that will be home to 32 schools, maximizing the original program projections of delivering 23 to 28 school buildings. Now, due to efficient project management and bond issuance transactions, the MSA is forecasting that this program will generate an additional $60 million.

“Whenever the Governor, the legislature or local municipalities ask the Maryland Stadium Authority to take on additional projects such as the 21st Century School Buildings Program, our response is ‘we’re here to serve.’ In this instance, it is especially gratifying to serve the schoolchildren of Baltimore who are the future of Baltimore and Maryland,” said Thomas Kelso, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority.

Thus far, the MSA has delivered 15 modernized school buildings on-time and approximately 5% under budget. Many of these school buildings have received environmental, engineering, and design awards. Currently, another nine schools are under construction, three are in design, and one more is completing the feasibility study phase. The 21st Century School Buildings program is scheduled to be substantially complete in 2021.

These modernized schools will serve communities in Baltimore for years to come with light-filled collaborative, fully accessible, learning and gathering spaces, all equipped with enhanced technologies and environmental efficiencies throughout. Adjacent outdoor areas can be enjoyed for organized sports, passive leisure, and additional educational opportunities.

Not only does the 21st Century School Building program contribute to the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland through the education of Baltimore’s children, but it also promotes local employment with 957 positions filled by city residents, introduces a school internship initiative, and realizes a 33.4% MBE goal with over $346 million in contracts awarded to minority and women owned businesses. These modernized schools may also serve as catalysts for economic development and neighborhood.

