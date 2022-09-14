Maryland Expands Campaign For COVID-19 Boosters

COVIDReady Maryland: State Expands Fall Outreach Campaign For COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state continues to expand its COVIDReady campaign to encourage Marylanders to maximize their protection against COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter.

The bivalent boosters—which contain “tools” (spike proteins of the virus) to target the original COVID-19 virus as well as its omicron variants—are available at more than 850 pharmacies, clinics, and local health departments statewide. Find a clinic at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Governor, First Lady, and Health Secretary Receive Bivalent Booster. Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan recently received their single-dose COVID-19 bivalent booster shots. At a CVS Pharmacy in Laurel, Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Secretary Dennis Schrader received his annual flu shot along with his bivalent booster.

Fall Flu-Booster PSAs. In the coming weeks, MDH will launch new “Fall Checklist” public service announcements encouraging Marylanders to get their COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu shots simultaneously. Pharmacies are able to administer both at the same time, and it is anticipated that providers will hold joint vaccine clinics.

GoVax Call Center Outreach. The state’s GoVax Call Center—available 7 days a week—has begun call- and text-based outreach to eligible Marylanders. The call center continues to offer individuals homebound vaccination options and rideshare options for individuals with transportation access issues. The state also pushed out an MDReady text alert about booster availability and eligibility.

Updated “Are You Up to Date?” Portal. MDH has updated its “Are You Up-To-Date?” portal, which allows you to check your vaccination eligibility within seconds.

Ongoing Partnership With Nursing Homes. MDH clinical teams continue to offer technical assistance to skilled nursing facilities and guidance to assist them with their own clinics. Vaccines and boosters are delivered directly to facilities that request these resources. Maryland ranks ahead of 46 other states for people 65 and older getting their second booster.

COVIDReady Maryland. In addition to boosting eligible populations, the COVIDReady initiative emphasizes expanding ‘Test to Treat’ provider infrastructure, maximizing utilization of therapeutics, enhanced awareness and outreach, and maintaining a state of readiness for waves and variants.

