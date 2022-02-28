Maryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 400

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 400—another major milestone for the state’s declining health metrics.

Hospitalizations: 398, ICU: 68. Since peaking last month just below 3,500, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined by 88.4%. COVID-19 ICU levels statewide have dropped below 70 for the first time since July 30, 2021.

Positivity Rate: 2.25%. Since peaking last month just below 30%, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 92.4%, and is at the lowest level since July 25, 2021.

Case Rate: 8.9/100K. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 96.2% since its Omicron peak, and the state is reporting the country’s second-lowest case rate.

Third VaxCash 2.0 Drawing Tomorrow. State officials are encouraging Marylanders to get their booster shot to be eligible for tomorrow’s $50,000 drawing for the Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion. To date, the state has administered more than 2.1 million booster shots.