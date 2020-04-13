Maryland Congressional Delegation Announces $170M in Federal Funding for Maryland Higher Education

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) US Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08) today joined the full Maryland congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, and David Trone, in announcing $170,544,958 in federal funding for Maryland’s institutes of higher education under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Of this total, 50 percent of the funds are available first to provide direct assistance to students facing emergency expenses. The remaining 50 percent of the funds will be usable for a wider range of costs, upon further guidance from the Department of Education. This funding was included within the CARES Act, passed by Congress to bring relief to those impacted by the coronavirus crisis. In addition to this funding, the Members fought for dedicated assistance for HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions, which is forthcoming.

“The coronavirus has upended the lives of students across our state. From the direct impacts on their health and well-being, to the substantial financial and emotional burdens, it has left few unscathed. These funds will provide targeted relief to students, and longer-term assistance to our colleges and universities, to help them weather this storm. Together, we will continue working to provide Maryland students with the assistance they need during this challenging time,” said the lawmakers.

Through the CARES Act, Maryland has also received $742 million for hospitals announced Friday, $15.6 million for community health centers announced Wednesday, and $48 million to Maryland local governments announced by the delegation last week. Separately, the delegation has announced a total of $17.1 million in CDC funding through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act to support the Maryland health system.

